Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC now owns 44,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 48,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $43.68 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

