Graco (GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of GGG opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In other Graco news, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $256,500.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,805.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $4,235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,575.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,204 shares of company stock worth $15,838,068. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 9.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 50.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

