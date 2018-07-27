GPU Coin (GPU) Price Hits $0.0352 on Major Exchanges

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. GPU Coin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GPU Coin alerts:

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011000 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000246 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU Coin (CRYPTO:GPU) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io . The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GPU Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GPU Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.