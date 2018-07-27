Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 3,160 Price Target for Diageo (DGE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,160 ($41.83) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,850 ($37.72) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,900 ($38.39) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,840 ($37.59) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,880 ($38.12) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($35.94).

Diageo opened at GBX 2,817 ($37.29) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($36.21).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.54) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $24.90.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,768 ($36.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.32 ($10,954.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 616 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,729 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

