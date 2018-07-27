Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Societe Generale (GLE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.09 ($51.87) price objective on shares of Societe Generale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.76 ($53.83).

GLE opened at €45.19 ($53.16) on Monday. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

