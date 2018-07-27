Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 940,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,742,000 after purchasing an additional 501,354 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,184,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,520,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.18.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $214.64 and a 52 week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.