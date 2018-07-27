Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.11 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $214.64 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.18.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

