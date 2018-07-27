Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) will post $98.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.13 million to $101.60 million. Golden Ocean Group posted sales of $99.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full year sales of $451.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.23 million to $465.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $466.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $423.99 million to $544.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on GOGL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $9.01 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.50 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

