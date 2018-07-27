Godaddy (GDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past 12-months. The top-line growth continues to benefit from new product introductions and improving customer base. The company's new mobile-optimized website builder, GoCentral, has been gaining momentum and will be contributing to the company's further revenue generation. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. We note that growing subscriptions, expanding product portfolio and contributions from HEG acquisition remain the key drivers of the company’s growth. The company’s investment in products, technology platform and customer care, as well as offering highly personalized products and services globally will drive shareholder value. However, significant competition remains a headwind. Also, heavy debt burden along with controversies surrounding the company will pose major challenges.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDY. Barclays boosted their price target on Godaddy from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of Godaddy traded down $2.11, hitting $76.78, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The stock had a trading volume of 68,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,349. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.43, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.59. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Barbara J. Rechterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 80,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,354,837 shares of company stock valued at $308,078,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3,069.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

