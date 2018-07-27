Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $642,305.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, Rfinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003883 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00406662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00168612 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

