GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Announces Earnings Results

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 52.70 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 348.10% and a net margin of 9.36%.

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,553.40 ($20.56). The company had a trading volume of 8,539,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($17.21) to GBX 1,450 ($19.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,533.82 ($20.30).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

