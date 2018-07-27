Gildan Activewear (GIL) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 39,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,236. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.06. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.39 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 227,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

