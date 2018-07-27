Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries traded up $2.00, hitting $43.80, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 21,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,524. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $266.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

