Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.27 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.96-2.08 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Gibraltar Industries traded up $1.00, reaching $42.80, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 11,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,524. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
