Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.27 million.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.96-2.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Gibraltar Industries traded up $1.00, reaching $42.80, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 11,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,524. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $266.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

