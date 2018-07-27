George Hu Sells 15,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $949,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $316,950.00.

On Friday, July 20th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $630,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00.

On Friday, July 13th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $602,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, George Hu sold 6,886 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $413,848.60.

On Friday, June 15th, George Hu sold 9,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, George Hu sold 3,737 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $206,693.47.

On Tuesday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,126 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $363,140.96.

Shares of Twilio opened at $64.03 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of -0.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.1% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.1% in the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

