Gentherm (THRM) Stock Price Up -3% After Strong Earnings

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 6,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 222,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other Gentherm news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $688,726.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,529.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,519 shares of company stock worth $3,519,939 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 634.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,791,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 91,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

