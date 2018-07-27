GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price objective on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of GNMK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 4,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.47. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%. sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $37,721.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,778.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $163,447.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,830 shares of company stock worth $369,572 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 455,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 130,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 80,024 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 131,504 shares during the period.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

