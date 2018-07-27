Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 519,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 790,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEN. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 target price on Genesis Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. research analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $153,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 74.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

