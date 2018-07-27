General Motors (GM) Holdings Increased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,964 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,169,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,738,000 after acquiring an additional 887,722 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors opened at $36.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

