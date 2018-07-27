Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) vs. Danaos (DAC) Financial Comparison

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE: GNRT) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gener8 Maritime and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gener8 Maritime 0 3 2 0 2.40 Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gener8 Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Gener8 Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gener8 Maritime is more favorable than Danaos.

Risk & Volatility

Gener8 Maritime has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Danaos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gener8 Maritime $298.37 million 1.84 -$168.54 million ($0.25) -26.44 Danaos $451.73 million 0.41 $83.90 million $1.05 1.62

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Gener8 Maritime. Gener8 Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gener8 Maritime and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gener8 Maritime -102.09% -7.26% -3.50% Danaos 17.74% 22.77% 3.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Gener8 Maritime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc. provides international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation services. As of March 14, 2018, it had a fleet of 30 vessels comprising 21 very large crude carriers, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Aframax, and 2 Panamax tankers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 7.5 million deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as General Maritime Corporation and changed its name to Gener8 Maritime, Inc. in May 2015. Gener8 Maritime, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

