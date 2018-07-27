GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (GABI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.78

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund opened at GBX 102.55 ($1.36) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 98.32 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.50 ($1.45).

Get GCP Asset Backed Income Fund alerts:

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited, formerly Project Finance Investments Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns through regular, growing distributions and modest capital appreciation, by generating exposure to a diversified portfolio of asset backed investments.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.