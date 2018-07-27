Garmin (GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.
Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $65.96.
In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $14,705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at $488,428,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny J. Bartel sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $92,400.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991,297 shares of company stock valued at $243,054,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $174,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
