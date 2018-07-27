Garmin (GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a one year low of $49.80 and a one year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 18.57%. Garmin’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $14,705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,303,783 shares in the company, valued at $488,428,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny J. Bartel sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $92,400.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,991,297 shares of company stock valued at $243,054,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $174,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

