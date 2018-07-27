Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $244.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,135.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

