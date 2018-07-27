Gain Capital (GCAP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gain Capital earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8298135190051 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Gain Capital traded down $0.65, hitting $7.16, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 15,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,613. The firm has a market cap of $351.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Gain Capital has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.26.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

In related news, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $39,717.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,401.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Goor bought 5,400 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,546 shares in the company, valued at $514,095. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $205,202 and sold 52,730 shares valued at $433,879. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

