G4S/ADR (GFSZY) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G4S/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for G4S/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of G4S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. G4S/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About G4S/ADR

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

