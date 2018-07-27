FY2019 EPS Estimates for SRC Energy Inc Lifted by Capital One Financial (SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SRC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SRC Energy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.40 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRCI. Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. KLR Group downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of SRCI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. SRC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,080,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 136.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,974,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,892 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 493.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,921,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $121,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SRC Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,316,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after purchasing an additional 999,220 shares in the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

