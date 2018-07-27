FY2018 EPS Estimates for Visa (V) Boosted by Analyst

Visa (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.97.

Visa opened at $142.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Visa has a twelve month low of $98.51 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Visa by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

