FY2018 EPS Estimates for Visa Raised by William Blair (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) – William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

V has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.97.

Visa opened at $142.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Visa has a 12-month low of $98.51 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.91% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 9,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,866,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

