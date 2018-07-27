FY2018 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.78% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments opened at $113.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

