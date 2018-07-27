FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $7.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.22. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $171.39 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $179.84. The company has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,920,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

