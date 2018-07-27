FY2018 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC cut Stantec from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Stantec opened at $26.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Stantec has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth $271,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stantec by 193.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stantec by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Stantec by 455.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 123,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Stantec by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

