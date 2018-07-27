FY2018 EPS Estimates for Nevsun Resources (NSU) Lowered by Analyst

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevsun Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSU. Scotiabank set a C$4.75 price objective on Nevsun Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.64.

NSU stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. Nevsun Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.49 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). Nevsun Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of C$134.94 million for the quarter.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

