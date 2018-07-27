FY2018 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Decreased by DA Davidson

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.36%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HFWA opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $295,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $813,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

