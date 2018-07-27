FY2018 EPS Estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR Decreased by Analyst (FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FAST RETAILING/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

FAST RETAILING/ADR opened at $43.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

