FY2018 EPS Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Cut by KeyCorp

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter.

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

American Assets Trust opened at $37.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,710 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $165,650.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,300 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,609.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 187,500 shares of company stock worth $6,577,567 in the last 90 days. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 82.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

