FY2018 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Corp Lifted by Boenning Scattergood (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

A. O. Smith opened at $59.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Kita sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $581,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $640,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,283,213.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

