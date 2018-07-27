FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By Seaport Global Securities (HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Halliburton to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

