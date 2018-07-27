FTI Consulting (FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 25311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.
The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
