FTI Consulting (FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.39 and last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 25311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.

The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $1,004,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,615.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 14.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 31.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

