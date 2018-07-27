FTD Companies (FTD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTD Companies, Inc. operates as a floral and gifting company. The Company provides floral, gift and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations primarily in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. Its portfolio of brands also includes Flying Flowers, Flowers Direct, and Drake Algar in the U.K. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTD. ValuEngine upgraded FTD Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FTD Companies to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FTD Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

FTD Companies traded down $0.18, reaching $3.36, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,732. FTD Companies has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.39). FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.10 million. equities research analysts predict that FTD Companies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FTD Companies by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through four segments: Provide Commerce, Consumer, Florist, and International. The company offers floral, specialty foods, gift, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

