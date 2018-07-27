FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of FS Bancorp traded down $0.78, hitting $62.22, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 20,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,961. The company has a market cap of $228.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Judith A. Cochrane sold 2,600 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $149,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $318,791.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,805.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,807 shares of company stock worth $924,493 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

