Franklin Electric Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of Franklin Electric opened at $48.85 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.65 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 128,965 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,367,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,474 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,056 shares of company stock worth $274,952. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

