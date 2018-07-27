Francesca’s (FRAN) and Zumiez (ZUMZ) Financial Contrast

Francesca’s (NASDAQ: FRAN) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s 1.58% 9.35% 5.54% Zumiez 3.01% 8.64% 5.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Francesca’s and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 4 2 0 2.33 Zumiez 0 4 2 0 2.33

Francesca’s presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Zumiez has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Francesca’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Francesca’s has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Francesca’s and Zumiez’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $471.68 million 0.61 $15.56 million $0.52 15.35 Zumiez $927.40 million 0.61 $26.80 million $1.10 20.32

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s. Francesca’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zumiez, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zumiez beats Francesca’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Its accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, and hair accessories; and gifts include fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of June 5, 2018, the company operated 744 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company also sells products through its Website at francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce Websites. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

