Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $270,000 in Pandora Media Inc (P) Stock

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,310 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pandora Media by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,070 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Pandora Media by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,700 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,512 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period.

Shares of Pandora Media opened at $8.09 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Pandora Media Inc has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.54.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The Internet radio service reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.11. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

