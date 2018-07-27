Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $281,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,366. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

CCOI stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

