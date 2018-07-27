Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $257,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 33.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 126,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 76,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co grew its holdings in Ventas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,645,601.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $211,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR opened at $57.32 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

