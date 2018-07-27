Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,523. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -0.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $26.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

