Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $211,000 in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Stock

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,961.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $540.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.43 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In other news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.