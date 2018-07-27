Fortive (FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.12%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q3 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $3.42-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. 60,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,165. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Fortive by 56.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

