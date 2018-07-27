Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases New Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 985,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,579,000 after buying an additional 623,336 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 662,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,873,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 487,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 555,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 378,880 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $850.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.