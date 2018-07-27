Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,140,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,945,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NuVasive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 221,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 284,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,302,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive opened at $53.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.